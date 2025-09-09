Israel gave US advance notice of attack on Hamas in Qatar; White House says it warned Qataris, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
White House describes Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar as an 'unfortunate incident' that didn't advance peace in region, reports AP.
