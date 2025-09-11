Modi will chair a high-level review meeting at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun on his return from the aerial survey of the affected areas.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi will chair a high-level review meeting at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun on his return from the aerial survey of the affected areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Disaster-Stricken Uttarakhand
Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Uttarakhand's Disaster Zones
Modi's Aerial Survey: Aiding Uttarakhand's Recovery
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dehradun for aerial survey of disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand.
Karnataka High Court Urges Review of Senior Citizens Act Maintenance Cap