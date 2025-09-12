PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave way for peace, normalcy, growth in state: Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in Imphal.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
PM will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel at press conference.
