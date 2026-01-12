Anand Rathi Wealth Surges with 30% PAT Growth

Anand Rathi Wealth, affiliated with the Anand Rathi financial services group, announced a notable 30% surge in profit after tax (PAT) totaling Rs 100.1 crore for the December 2025 quarter. This rise is compared to a PAT of Rs 77.2 crore during the equivalent period of the previous fiscal year.

Total revenue for the October to December timeframe in FY26 increased by 25%, reaching Rs 306 crore from Rs 244.1 crore reported in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing with stock exchanges. The company's assets under management (AUM) were valued at Rs 99,008 crore by the end of December 2025, marking a 30% rise driven by persistent net inflows and robust client relations.

Over the nine months concluding in December 2025, the company's PAT grew 29% to Rs 294 crore from Rs 227 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 21% to Rs 897 crore from its preceding fiscal's corresponding period. Anand Rathi Wealth has achieved 76% of its annual revenue target and 78% of its annual PAT target, underlining its focus on mutual fund distribution and financial product sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)