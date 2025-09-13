Have to build strong bridge between people of Hills and Valley in Manipur: PM Modi in Imphal.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Have to build strong bridge between people of Hills and Valley in Manipur: PM Modi in Imphal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Manipur
- Imphal
- Hills and Valley
- unity
- people
- connection
- cooperation
- growth
- harmony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Community Outrage: Demand for Stringent Actions Against Offensive Social Media Post
Mizoram Celebrates Historic Connection to India's Railway Network
Governor Bhalla’s Plea: Securing Manipur’s Borders and Fostering Unity
PM meets people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence in Imphal, listens to their grievances: Officials.
We want to make Manipur symbol of peace and prosperity, I am with people of this state: PM in Churachandpur.