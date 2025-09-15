Leaders of RJD, Congress concerned about their families, Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas': PM at Bihar rally.
PTI | Purnea | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaders of RJD, Congress concerned about their families, Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas': PM at Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'
- Bihar
- Modi
- Congress
Advertisement