TVS Secures Landmark Contract with Daimler India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has secured a contract with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles for managing in-plant warehouse operations. The three-year deal involves 700 employees optimizing operations at Daimler’s Oragadam facility, enhancing efficiency through TVS’s technological prowess and global experience, as highlighted by CEO Sukumar K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd announced on Monday that it has landed a significant three-year contract with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. The agreement places TVS at the helm of managing in-plant warehouse operations at Daimler's truck manufacturing facility in Oragadam.

This partnership underscores TVS Supply Chain Solutions' dedication to offering advanced, technology-driven supply chain solutions tailored for global automotive manufacturers. The company will deploy approximately 700 employees to ensure seamless material flow and optimize inventory management within DICV's facility, boosting operational efficiency.

According to Sukumar K, CEO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (India and MEA), the company's established relationship with Daimler worldwide and its expertise in automation and logistics position it well to enhance production processes. He expressed enthusiasm for fortifying Daimler's production capabilities and upholding their commitment to superior manufacturing standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

