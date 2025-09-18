Net direct tax collection rises 9.18 per cent to over Rs 10.82 lakh crore during April 1-September 17: Govt data.
Net direct tax collection rises 9.18 per cent to over Rs 10.82 lakh crore during April 1-September 17: Govt data.
