PM Narendra Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh, to unveil infra projects worth more than Rs 5,000 cr.
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh, to unveil infra projects worth more than Rs 5,000 cr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Next-Gen GST Reforms: A New Era in India's Economic Growth
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economic Growth and Self-Reliance
Odisha Lauds Transformative Tax Reforms Driving Economic Growth
H-1B Visa: Catalyst for Innovation and Economic Growth
India's Start-Up Surge: Pioneering Economic Growth and Empowerment