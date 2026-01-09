Left Menu

Accelerating Highway Projects: Sikkim's Push for Improved Connectivity

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met with Union Minister Harsh Malhotra to discuss slow progress on NHIDCL highway projects in Sikkim. Focus was on National Highway-510's Packages V and VI in Gyalshing. Emphasizing regional connectivity, Subba requested ministerial intervention. Malhotra assured commitment to infrastructure enhancement in Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to expedite infrastructure development, Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met with Union Minister Harsh Malhotra to address concerns over national highway projects in the state. Subba highlighted the sluggish progress of work undertaken by NHIDCL, particularly on National Highway-510.

During the discussions in New Delhi, Subba emphasized the crucial role of Packages V and VI in Gyalshing district, which are pivotal for enhancing regional connectivity, spurring economic development, and ensuring public convenience.

He appealed for the minister's personal intervention to mitigate project bottlenecks and expedite completion. Responding to the concerns, Minister Malhotra reassured his commitment to advancing road infrastructure in Sikkim and other Himalayan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

