Second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be conducted on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital following demand from a section of people: Assam CM.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:52 IST
  Country:
  • India

