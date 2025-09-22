Second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be conducted on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital following demand from a section of people: Assam CM.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Second postmortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be conducted on Tuesday at Guwahati hospital following demand from a section of people: Assam CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inmate Assault in Nagpur Jail Sparks Investigation
Delhi Chief Minister Attack Case: Custody Extended
Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment
Inflight Incident Sparks Investigation: Passenger Mistakes Cockpit for Lavatory
Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation