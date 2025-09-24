Ten-point resolution passed in 'Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp' symposium today, to be implemented when INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar: Rahul.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
