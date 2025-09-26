NCERT to grant equivalence to Class 10, 12 certificates across different school education boards for admissions and government jobs: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
NCERT to grant equivalence to Class 10, 12 certificates across different school education boards for admissions and government jobs: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement