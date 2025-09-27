India vs Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. We lost last two games because we made more mistakes: Agha.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:36 IST
I started playing U16 in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse we shook hands: Agha.
Every individual has right to express emotions. I won't stop anyone as long as it’s not disrespectful: Agha.
It’s final, pressure same on both teams. We don't care what Indian media says: Pakistan captain Salman Agha ahead of Asia Cup final.
