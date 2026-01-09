Dr. Raghav Nirula Reinstated: IGMC's RDA Welcomes Decision After Inquiry
The Resident Doctors Association of IGMC Shimla expresses gratitude to the Chief Minister for reinstating Dr. Raghav Nirula after a detailed inquiry. The termination followed a controversial altercation with a patient, triggering protests and a police FIR. Security improvements at the hospital are now under consideration.
- Country:
- India
In a major development, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has welcomed the reinstatement of Dr. Raghav Nirula. The decision was announced following a comprehensive investigation, as previously assured by the state government.
The association expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for overturning the termination order. Dr. Nirula, a senior resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, faced termination after a physical altercation with a patient captured in a viral video. The incident led to widespread protests and a three-day strike by his colleagues, seeking justice for the accused doctor.
While the police lodged an FIR against Dr. Nirula for his actions, the situation concluded amicably on December 30 when he and the patient issued mutual apologies. The RDA also pointed out the ongoing security evaluations at IGMC, with efforts underway to enhance safety measures for both medical professionals and patients.
ALSO READ
NATO's Arctic Security Strategy: A Tense Diplomacy
Iran's Unrest Ignites: Internet Blackout Amid Fiery Protests
Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests
Arctic Security Conversations: U.S. and NATO Discuss Greenland Concerns
Escalating Chaos: Iran's Protests Claim More Lives