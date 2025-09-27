Left Menu

Casualty at Vijay's rally: CM Stalin says he has asked Minister Anbil Mahesh as well to rush to Karur to render assistance.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:57 IST
Casualty at Vijay's rally: CM Stalin says he has asked Minister Anbil Mahesh as well to rush to Karur to render assistance.
  • Country:
  • India

Casualty at Vijay's rally: CM Stalin says he has asked Minister Anbil Mahesh as well to rush to Karur to render assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy

Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy

 Global
2
Tragic Love's Final Leap: Couple Jumps into Dam, Leaving Toddler Behind

Tragic Love's Final Leap: Couple Jumps into Dam, Leaving Toddler Behind

 India
3
Revolutionary GST Reforms Propel Vision of Developed India in 2047

Revolutionary GST Reforms Propel Vision of Developed India in 2047

 India
4
CM Stalin expected to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons, who took part in Vijay's rally are feared dead.

CM Stalin expected to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons, who took ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025