Casualty at Vijay's rally: CM Stalin says he has asked Minister Anbil Mahesh as well to rush to Karur to render assistance.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:57 IST
CM Stalin expected to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons, who took part in Vijay's rally are feared dead.
Vijay's rally: Heart-rending scenes unfold at Karur govt hospital, kin of those who fainted and are feared dead cry inconsolably.
CM Stalin says he has instructed top police officials to take appropriate steps to restore normalcy in Karur.
Number of persons injured, and feared dead after fainting at TVK chief Vijay's Karur rally under stampede-like circumstance is on the rise.
CM Stalin appeals to general public in Karur to cooperate with doctors and police.