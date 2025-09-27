Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them: EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:34 IST
Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them: EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government
Tragedy Unfolds: Stampede at Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally Claims Lives
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly
Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Grassroots Governance: People's Plan Campaign Launch