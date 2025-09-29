India win Asia Cup with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in thrilling final.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:03 IST
India win Asia Cup with five-wicket victory over Pakistan in thrilling final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Asia Cup
- cricket
- victory
- final
- Pakistan
- five-wicket
- match
- resilience
- international
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.
India Claims Asia Cup Triumph with Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan
Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day
India's Spin Trio Spins Pakistan Out in Asia Cup Thriller
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance