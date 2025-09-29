Leh Apex Body announces it will stay away from talks with High Powered Committee of Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.
PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Leh Apex Body announces it will stay away from talks with High Powered Committee of Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
