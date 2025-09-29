The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country: PM Modi at inauguration of Delhi BJP office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
