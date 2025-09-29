Govt confident that continuous dialogue with people of Ladakh would yield desired results in near future: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt confident that continuous dialogue with people of Ladakh would yield desired results in near future: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing's Crackdown Sparks Market Rally: Stocks Soar Amid Economic Optimism
Trump's Optimism: A New Era for the Middle East?
India's Expanding Global Engagement: Navigating New Trade Landscapes
Tragedy Strikes Before Engagement Ceremony
Wall Street Hesitation: Economic Data and Fed Remarks Cloud Rate Cut Optimism