Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

A recent study conducted by the Goa Institute of Management has shed light on the power of firm-generated social media content in driving brand engagement, contrasting with the lesser direct influence of user-generated content. The research collaboration with Goa University addresses crucial gaps in marketing literature by analyzing the impact of content quality and source credibility on brand equity and online engagement.

Published in the Journal of Promotion Management, the study reveals that while both firm and user-generated contents shape customer-based brand equity, only the source credibility of firm-generated content significantly enhances this equity, acting as a full mediator to engagement. Using the Elaboration Likelihood Model and Social Identity Theory, researchers discovered that even in a social media-fueled world, consumers resonate more with professional, credible brand-created content.

These insights empower brands across various industries to prioritize high-quality content that connects emotionally with their audience, thereby crafting strong communication strategies to improve campaign performance. The study highlights the strategic role of visually engaging content, such as tutorials, in establishing trust and deepening consumer-brand relationships.

