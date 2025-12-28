Left Menu

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

A study by the Goa Institute of Management explores how firm-generated content on social media elevates brand engagement and trust, contrasting user-generated content which shows lesser impact. The research emphasizes the importance of high-quality content and credibility in building brand equity and emotional connections with consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 09:32 IST
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study conducted by the Goa Institute of Management has shed light on the power of firm-generated social media content in driving brand engagement, contrasting with the lesser direct influence of user-generated content. The research collaboration with Goa University addresses crucial gaps in marketing literature by analyzing the impact of content quality and source credibility on brand equity and online engagement.

Published in the Journal of Promotion Management, the study reveals that while both firm and user-generated contents shape customer-based brand equity, only the source credibility of firm-generated content significantly enhances this equity, acting as a full mediator to engagement. Using the Elaboration Likelihood Model and Social Identity Theory, researchers discovered that even in a social media-fueled world, consumers resonate more with professional, credible brand-created content.

These insights empower brands across various industries to prioritize high-quality content that connects emotionally with their audience, thereby crafting strong communication strategies to improve campaign performance. The study highlights the strategic role of visually engaging content, such as tutorials, in establishing trust and deepening consumer-brand relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Contentious Elections: A Struggle for Credibility Amidst Conflict

Myanmar's Contentious Elections: A Struggle for Credibility Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

 India
3
Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

 Nepal
4
Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025