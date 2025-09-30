Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:55 IST
PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.
  • Country:
  • India

PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

 Pakistan
2
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

 India
3
Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

 Global
4
Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025