PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:55 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu Meets Trump Amid Gaza Peace Talks
Cricket Diplomacy Dramatically Falters at Asia Cup
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict
US-Israel Diplomacy: Unveiling Gaza's Future Amid Complex Realities
North Korea's Diplomacy in Motion: Choe Son Hui Heads to China