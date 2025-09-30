'NDA panel of MPs will visit people being treated in hospitals at Karur,' says Hema Malini BJP MP, leading the NDA delegation.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
NDA MPs panel will see what happened; look into circumstances that led to stampede at Karur: BJP MP Hema Malini in Coimbatore.
Stampede: BJP MPs delegation, scheduled to visit Karur, arrives in Coimbatore.