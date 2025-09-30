You may do anything to me: Actor-politician Vijay, hinting that he is ready to face action.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
You may do anything to me: Actor-politician Vijay, hinting that he is ready to face action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Poised for Status Quo: 25 bps Cut Would Be Positive Surprise, Says Expert
Entertainment Shockers: From College Football to Celebrity Separations
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: End of a Celebrity Romance
Fadnavis Advocates for Dhangar ST Status Amid Protests
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra