Hegseth says military leaders should 'do the honourable thing and resign' if they don't like his approach to armed forces, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
