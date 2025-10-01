Left Menu

We don't target any level or band for rupee exchange rate, only try to check volatility: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:52 IST
We don't target any level or band for rupee exchange rate, only try to check volatility: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

We don't target any level or band for rupee exchange rate, only try to check volatility: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake and Collapse: Rescue Challenges in East Java

Quake and Collapse: Rescue Challenges in East Java

 Indonesia
2
Scandal Strikes: Jan Suraaj Party Calls for Deputy CM's Removal

Scandal Strikes: Jan Suraaj Party Calls for Deputy CM's Removal

 India
3
Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

 India
4
Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

Drunk Teacher Snatches Food Order in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025