Prohibitory orders imposed in 13 police station areas of Odisha's Cuttack over fresh violence following group clash: Officials.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Prohibitory orders imposed in 13 police station areas of Odisha's Cuttack over fresh violence following group clash: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Cuttack After Durga Idol Immersion Clashes
National Guard Deployment: Clash Between State and Federal Powers
Kerala Police File Case Against KSIE MD for Misconduct
Uttarakhand Expands Police Jurisdiction to Boost Rural Security
India's Women Command a Victorious 88-Run Triumph Over Pakistan in ICC World Cup Clash