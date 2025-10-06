Appreciated calm displayed by CJI Gavai, it highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening spirit of Constitution: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
