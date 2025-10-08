Due to UDAN Yojana, lakhs of people have taken to the skies for first time in past decade, fulfilling their dreams: PM Modi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:31 IST
Our target is to make India global aviation's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub by end of this decade: PM Modi.
