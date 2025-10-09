Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:28 IST
