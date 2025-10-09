Justice Bhuyan differs on course of action in CJI shoe attack, says incident was affront to Supreme Court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Bhuyan differs on course of action in CJI shoe attack, says incident was affront to Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Opens Nuclear Sector to Private Firms, Boosts India-UK Cooperation
Transparency in Crisis: Decades of Delays for Information Appeals in India
India Secures Historic Medal With Thrilling Victory Over Korea in Badminton
Anaam Tiwary: A Pioneer in India's Google Ads Revolution
Cough Syrup Crisis: India Tightens Regulations After Child Deaths