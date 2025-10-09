Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party releases first list of 51 candidates for Bihar assembly polls.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party releases first list of 51 candidates for Bihar assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jan Suraaj Party Unveils Initial Candidate List Amid Speculation on Kishor's Participation
Election Commission Warns Against AI Deepfakes in Bihar Polls
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election
BJP Gears Up for Crucial Bihar Polls: Strategy Meetings and Candidate Selection Underway
Aanganwadi Workers to Aid Voter Verification in Bihar Polls