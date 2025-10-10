US envoy to India Sergio Gor and Dy Secretary Michael Rigas visiting India from Oct 9-14: US statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
US envoy to India Sergio Gor and Dy Secretary Michael Rigas visiting India from Oct 9-14: US statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB President Strengthens Canada Ties to Boost Asia-Pacific Cooperation on Energy, Trade, and Investment
EIB Joins Europol’s Secure SIENA Network to Strengthen EU-Wide Anti-Fraud Cooperation
India Opens Nuclear Sector to Private Firms, Boosts India-UK Cooperation
India and UK have reached an agreement on cooperation in military training: PM Modi after talks with British counterpart Starmer.
We decided to establish Industry Guild and Supply Chain Observatory for cooperation on critical minerals: PM Modi after talks with Starmer.