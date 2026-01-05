German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit India for two days to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and defense. The visit, marking Merz's first trip to India, includes meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad and travel to Bengaluru, building on prior diplomatic engagements.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is slated for a significant two-day diplomatic mission to India next week. His visit aims to bolster bilateral ties across various sectors, notably trade, investment, and defense.
As announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12. This visit represents Merz's inaugural trip to India, highlighting its diplomatic importance.
Furthermore, the Chancellor will travel to Bengaluru. The initiative seeks to capitalize on the momentum from recent high-level political interactions, offering a crucial platform to solidify India and Germany's shared forward-looking vision for global engagement.
