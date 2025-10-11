US values its relationship with India: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
US values its relationship with India: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- Ambassador
- Sergio Gor
- relationship
- partnership
- diplomacy
- collaboration
- strategic
- alliance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Navigating US-India Trade Tensions
North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors
Amir Khan Muttaqi's Landmark Visit: Bridging Diplomacy and Culture
Trump's Diplomacy: A Double-Edged Sword in Gaza
Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations