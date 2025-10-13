Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls from Mahua as his Janshakti Janta Dal announces candidates for 21 seats.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:55 IST
