An army colonel in Madagascar says the military is taking power after parliament voted to impeach the president, reports AP.
PTI | Antananarivo | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:29 IST
An army colonel in Madagascar says the military is taking power after parliament voted to impeach the president, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madagascar
- military
- takeover
- impeachment
- president
- army
- colonel
- politics
- governance
- destabilization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Endorses Milei for Argentina's Presidential Race
Syrian President's Key Moscow Visit: High-Stakes Talks Amidst Regional Turmoil
AfDB President Joins Global Jobs Council to Champion Africa’s Youth Employment
Colonel Randrianirina: Madagascar's New Leader Amid Military Turmoil
From DJ Booth to Presidential Pulpit: Andry Rajoelina's Faltering Legacy