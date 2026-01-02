Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir
Two men have been arrested for allegedly seizing a multi-crore property in Lucknow using forged documents. The property belongs to Anjana, daughter of a late Army major, who has been in a rehabilitation center due to schizophrenia. The legal owner was restored possession within 24 hours.
Country:
- India
On Thursday, police arrested two individuals accused of illegally taking possession of a valuable house in Lucknow belonging to the daughter of a former Army major. The suspects allegedly utilized forged documents to claim the property while Anjana, the rightful owner, was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia.
The fraudulent activity was discovered after Anjana, the daughter of the late Major Bipin Chandra Bhatt, approached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the wrongful seizure. Police promptly restored her possession, with Chandauli Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe confirming the arrest of Balwant Kumar Yadav and Manoj Kumar Yadav.
The accused reportedly exploited Anjana's condition by transferring the property ownership to their names and erecting a board on the premises. Major Bhatt had died in 1994, leaving Anjana as the sole heir. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the duo as investigations continue.
