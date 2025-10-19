Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma ends runner-up at junior World Championship after losing final 7-15 12-15 to Anyapat Phichitpreechasak.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:37 IST
Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma ends runner-up at junior World Championship after losing final 7-15 12-15 to Anyapat Phichitpreechasak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tanvi Sharma
- World Championship
- Anyapat Phichitpreechasak
- Indian
Advertisement