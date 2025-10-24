If INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, I, as CM, will ensure corruption-free govt: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
If INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, I, as CM, will ensure corruption-free govt: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor Criticizes RJD's Chief Ministerial Projection
RJD giving ticket to gangster-turned-politician late Md Shahabuddin's son shows how concerned they are for Bihar: Nadda.
Political Fireworks: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams RJD's 'Impractical' Promises
RJD's promise of providing employment reminds me of its involvement in land-for-jobs scam: Nadda in Bihar.
Abduction had become industry during 'jungle raj' of RJD; ransom amount used to be finalised at the then CM's residence: Nadda in Bihar.