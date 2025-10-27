CJI B R Gavai recommends to Union Law Ministry appointment of Justice Surya Kant as next CJI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
