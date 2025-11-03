Look at RJD-Congress posters, one who was Bihar CM for years, his photo has been relegated to corner: PM in apparent reference to Lalu.
PTI | Katihar | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
