I announce from Mahatma Gandhi's 'karma bhoomi' Champaran that Naxalism will be wiped out from country on March 31, 2026: Amit Shah.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
