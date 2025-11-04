Women are coming in record numbers for election rallies, raising slogans: PM Modi in interaction with BJP-NDA voters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Women are coming in record numbers for election rallies, raising slogans: PM Modi in interaction with BJP-NDA voters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- women
- election
- rallies
- PM Modi
- BJP-NDA
- voters
- participation
- political events
- support
- slogans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi govt using SIR to 'intimidate and disenfranchise' ordinary voters, alleges TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
BJP trying to intimidate voters in Bengal through Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
Bihar voters should give a befitting reply to those insulting sentiments of the people of the state: PM Modi.
Karnataka's Call for Bihar Participation: A Voting Appeal
I ask people to be ready to hit streets in Delhi against death of 7 Bengali voters due to SIR: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata rally.