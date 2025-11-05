Rahul claims theft of 25 lakh votes in Haryana, says it includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:35 IST
We are informing people that PM, HM, Haryana CM are 'not legitimately' in power as elections have been 'stolen', alleges Rahul.
Rahul Gandhi claims poll irregularities in Haryana elections, says plan put in place to convert Cong victory into BJP's.
