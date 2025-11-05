Left Menu

High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.

PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:16 IST
High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
  • Country:
  • India

High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Election Row: Minister Claims Doctored Video Amid Campaign Controversy

Bihar Election Row: Minister Claims Doctored Video Amid Campaign Controversy

 India
2
Will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family; will fill up lakhs of vacancies in various depts: Priyanka in Bihar.

Will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family; will ...

 India
3
Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Forecast Cut Amidst Obesity Drug Market Struggles

Novo Nordisk Faces Profit Forecast Cut Amidst Obesity Drug Market Struggles

 Global
4
Tragic Loss: Student's Death Sparks Tensions at SITAMS

Tragic Loss: Student's Death Sparks Tensions at SITAMS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025