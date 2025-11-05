Will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family; will fill up lakhs of vacancies in various depts: Priyanka in Bihar.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family; will fill up lakhs of vacancies in various depts: Priyanka in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
Nitish, Modi gifted unemployment to youth of Bihar, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Gayaji.
Bihar's youth forced to leave state as unemployment rampant, job-creating PSUs being given to BJP's corporate friends, alleges Priyanka.
PM asking youth to watch reels as he wants to divert attention so that they don't raise questions on unemployment, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
Navigating Unemployment: Furloughed Federal Workers in Limbo