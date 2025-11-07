Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- UPA
- UPA government
- Nitish Kumar
- Aurangabad
- rally
- Bihar
- obstruction
- politics
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
PM doubled cost of LPG cylinder instead of reducing it, claims Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally in Bihar's Sasaram.
Historic Turnout in Bihar Elections Sparks Hope for New Era
PM promised to provide Rs 2 cr each year, 1 cr houses to poor; he did not keep promises, claims Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.
I came here to help poor people, save democracy and safeguard justice, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at rally in Bihar's Sasaram.