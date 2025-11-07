Left Menu

BJP pays TV channels for showing PM's face 24 hours, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

PTI | Banka | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:58 IST
BJP pays TV channels for showing PM's face 24 hours, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP pays TV channels for showing PM's face 24 hours, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate

Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate

 India
2
Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan

Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan

 India
3
RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.

RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt...

 India
4
Agnelli Family Firmly Backs Juventus Amidst Tether Stake Acquisition

Agnelli Family Firmly Backs Juventus Amidst Tether Stake Acquisition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025